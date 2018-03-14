Donald Trump’s tariff are a sensible economic reaction

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

I don’t agree with Victor Joecks’ Friday column opposing President Donald Trump’s tariff proposal. Before 1913, the United States paid for everything via tariffs.

There was no federal income tax before that.

Tariffs do work for countries to stave off job losses, and they put money into that country’s coffers. There is nothing wrong with the United States wanting to profit from trade, just like every other country is doing. Tariffs are just one avenue to bring down the deficit. America needs more money coming in than going out. That is simple economics.

For the Chicken Littles claiming the tariffs will trigger a trade war, that is just nonsense. Why don’t the naysayers stop, take a step back and wait to see if they work? This is the problem with the media today — they jump to conclusions before any ideas are given a chance to succeed.

It is time for the attacks against this president to cease. Imagine how great this country would be if D.C would just work with this president. This is all President Trump is trying to do: Restore the greatness of America — like it used to be.