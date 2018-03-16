Donald Trump’s tariffs don’t make economic sense

I do know that once a trade war starts, it’s like a snowball rolling downhill. Bigger and bigger. See the 1930s.

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

Wayne Allyn Root’s March 8 column defends the president’s steel and aluminum tariffs. He, like the president, scoffs at the dangers of a trade war.

I doubt that Mr. Root has read in full the arguments by economists — left and right — who strongly oppose the tariffs. Their principal argument is that tariffs don’t do what they’re designed to do — that is, help American workers. Strong and convincing analysis shows that over the long haul, U.S. manufacturers will be less competitive.

I don’t know why one’s guru in this area is Donald Trump, who has little theoretical background in macroeconomics.

I do know that once a trade war starts, it’s like a snowball rolling downhill. Bigger and bigger. More and more momentum. See the 1930s.