Donald Trump’s tough talk with North Korea pays off

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Like it or not, the tough talk by our president convinced North Korea to forego the missile launch at Guam. When Donald Trump stated that we are “locked and loaded,” they apparently realized they are not dealing with an appeaser. An unimaginable disaster was avoided. Yet hardly a peep in the media.

The liberals were beside themselves when Barack Obama gave the OK to kill Osama bin Laden, and the press — MSNBC, CNN, etc. — were ecstatic. I strongly suggest all Americans take a moment to think about this.

Sadly, we are so divided in our politics.