Donald Trump’s tweets are understandable

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

For the past six months, the co-hosts of the MSNBC program “Morning Joe” have embarked on a crusade of personal attacks against Donald Trump and his staff. These attacks included comments about mental health and body parts. They also included comments about the weight and appearance of his press envoys — one a man and one a woman. After six months, Mr. Trump responded in a very “Trumpian” way.

First, we heard the usual hypocrisy about women. “Women should be treated just like men” say those on the liberal left. Yet, when raging harpie Mika Brzezinski was afforded the same treatment she bestowed on Mr. Trump, we heard the typical refrain, “How dare he attack a woman?”

Second, when did we as a nation decide that liberal broadcasters are exempt from basic civility? The rhetoric we have seen spewed forth on CNN, MSNBC and other outlets regarding the color of Mr. Trump’s hair, his waistline, calling him a thug, “Hitler-esque” and a fascist are somehow off limits for comment by the president or anyone else?

Would I have responded as Mr. Trump did? No. But I understand why he did post those tweets about two scurrilous individuals who lolled at his resort, ate his food and fawned over him during the campaign to get ratings and then attacked him viciously after he was elected to again boost their ratings.