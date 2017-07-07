Donald Trump’s tweets bringing shame to country, presidency

We must stand up for our country and say this line of conduct is not acceptable — not from a 12 year old or the president of the United States.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Donald Trump’s tweets last weekend brought shame not only to the Republican Party, but to our country, as well. If a grade-school child did the same thing, he would be expelled, as he should be, for cyber bulling.

The health-care bill is in shambles, tax reform is nowhere in sight, a meeting with Vladimir Putin is on the horizon and yet Mr. Trump’s focus is on some childish Twitter tirade. His actions are below the presidency.

I call upon all Americans to publicly denounce his actions. We must stand up for our country and say this line of conduct is not acceptable — not from a 12 year old or the president of the United States.