Don’t arm teachers; use volunteers who used to be police officers or military

Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

As a retired teacher, I am strongly opposed to arming teachers in an effort to keep children safe in the schools. Children and teens have poor impulse control. If they know there is a gun in the building, they will be curious. These guns must be loaded and at hand in case of emergencies. If a student finds one, the result could be tragic.

I heard a great idea on a radio show: Veterans and retired police should volunteer to patrol schools. They are already trained to use firearms, they would have their own weapons and ammunition and there would be a lot of them. These men and women made careers serving their country. Now they would proudly serve their communities.

From their service records, schools could see who had proficiency with guns and no criminal or mental health issues. Those acceptable would be required to qualify at a firing range to ensure they still have what it takes.

If we must arm people inside schools, let them be people with experience and expertise. Keep weapons away from children. Let teachers do their jobs — which is to teach, not to shoot.