Smith’s grocery stores will stop accepting Visa credit cards in Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Recent letter writers have defended Smith’s for refusing to take Visa credit cards. I think credit card companies do a lot for us.

When you make a purchase with a credit card, the credit card company advances the money. The customer will probably pay the credit card company about 30 to 45 days later. If the transaction turns out to be fraudulent, the credit card company absorbs most of the loss. If there were no credit cards, how much sales would the retailer get?