Don’t be fooled by the Republican tax plan scam

For those who either are not paying attention or are willing to believe the propaganda about the partisan tax bill that is being rammed through Congress without any public hearings, be advised: You are being scammed.

No one has actually seen this finished tax plan, and the reason that there are no public hearings is that, from what is known, this will be billions of dollars in gifts to corporations, billionaires and millionaires, with a (temporary) reduction in taxes for some people in the middle class. Poor people will pay higher taxes.

It is also very telling that the Congressional Budget Office stated that if the bill is passed, Americans earning less than $30,000 a year would be paying higher taxes as of 2019. The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center estimated that half of American households would face increased taxes starting in 2027.

To add insult to injury, this tax plan is also being used as a backdoor way to kill the Affordable Care Act by removing mandates that protect the plan’s solvency. Millions of people will end up losing their health insurance as rates increase to cover the insolvency. It is a sneaky way to shaft a lot of people who really need health insurance.

What else could possibly be wrong with the tax bill? Just how conservative is it to run up an extra $1.5 trillion to our country’s debt? As the debt stars to balloon out of control, you can bet the Republican Congress will target Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid to try and recoup the huge debt they created.

Call your senator and representative and tell them to stop this atrocity. Taxation should be done in a bipartisan way with open public hearings.