Do not believe political polls. For the past two weeks, I have been polled at least 10 times. At first, I did respond with honest answers, thinking this would be the end of it. As they continued to call me, I decided to play with them and gave them incorrect information.

Sometimes I think I was being harassed because I did not give them the answers they wanted. The calls stopped for two days but started up again. As I said, do not believe the polls.