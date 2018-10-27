Don’t blame Donald Trump for presidential stumping

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In his Monday letter, Gary Beckman complains about our president and his jaunts around the country promoting GOP candidates — and himself — and on the taxpayer dime. All presidents have done the same thing and for the same reasons — to touch, meet and greet those people whose votes they hope to get for themselves and/or their party.

As to these events being strictly partisan, of course they are — as were the rallies held by Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton and the Bushes, all before Mr. Trump.

It is unfair to target President Trump for stomping around the country to promote his agenda when all previous presidents have done likewise — and also on your dime and mine.