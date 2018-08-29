Don’t blame ICE for boy who jumped from car on US 95

That theory has not been established, and there is really no evidence to support it.

It is always a tragedy when a young person dies. The death of young Silas Anorve, the young man who jumped from a car on U.S. Highway 95, was not the result of immigration policy, as depicted in your Aug. 25 story. It was the result of his father, an illegal alien, resorting to violence to solve his problems.

Silas’ father, Ezequiel, apparently decided to stab another man — a felony. Though the story makes it appear that an ICE immigration hold is the cause of young Silas exiting a traveling car resulting in his death, that has not been established, and there is really no evidence to support that. The only thing we are sure of at this point is that Ezequiel Anorve-Serrano, 38, is an illegal alien who had at least two children and had been in the United States at least 16 years without any effort to change his immigration status.

Perhaps young Silas killed himself in shame that his father was accused of a felony knife attack and lied about his immigration status. That reason is just as reasonable as the other. You are responsible for your actions. Those actions sometimes impact others very negatively. Accept that.