Don’t blame immigration for measles outbreak

In response to the Tuesday letter asking if the border crisis is to blame for the measles outbreak: If illegals were the cause, shouldn’t the majority of cases be along our Southern border?

The largest measles outbreaks are in New York, Michigan and Washington, where people haven’t vaccinated their children for religious reasons or because of anti-vaccine sentiments.

The problem isn’t people crossing the border. It’s that people feel their beliefs are more important than what’s best for the community.