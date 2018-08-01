Don’t blame socialism for Venezuela’s condition

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

The Steve Kelley editorial cartoon that appeared in the July 25 Review-Journal featured an elephant with a hat stating”Make America Great” standing next to a donkey wearing a hat that states “Make America Venezuela.” The donkey was holding a paper with “socialism” written on it. Rich Americans never point to European countries in their attacks on socialism, but is it fair to hit Venezuela?

Venezuela was doing quite well with its socialist agenda. But when oil prices collapsed, so did its economy. Venezuela is a one-product nation. If it had a variety of industry, everything probably would have worked out. Socialism in Venezuela did not fail because of problems with such a system. It failed because the economy was based totally on oil.

If we look at socialist programs in European countries, we see no problems because they have a multitude of industries to support their economies.

Actually, to some degree, all countries are socialist. The police department, fire department, library, schools, military and many other programs are all socialist. Adding free college, health care, adequate retirement, maternity leave, etc., is what gets a country called socialist.

All European countries fall under this definition of socialism, and none is suffering because of it.