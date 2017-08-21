ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

Don’t blame Truman for North Korea

Jerry Mosier Pahrump
August 20, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

In regard to Joan Weglarz’s recent letter indicating President Harry Truman, a Democrat, caused the problem we have in Korea because he wouldn’t let Gen. Douglas MacArthur take troops north and beyond the 38th parallel:

First thing to do is look at a map of North Korea. What lies to the left? China — and it had more than 1 million troops ready to engage the Americans. I wonder how many more men we would have lost?

Secondly, forget sending in troops. Gen. MacArthur wanted to repeat what we did to Japan. He wanted to drop several atomic bombs on North Korea.

This is why then and now we have civilian control over our military.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like