Don’t blame Truman for North Korea

In regard to Joan Weglarz’s recent letter indicating President Harry Truman, a Democrat, caused the problem we have in Korea because he wouldn’t let Gen. Douglas MacArthur take troops north and beyond the 38th parallel:

First thing to do is look at a map of North Korea. What lies to the left? China — and it had more than 1 million troops ready to engage the Americans. I wonder how many more men we would have lost?

Secondly, forget sending in troops. Gen. MacArthur wanted to repeat what we did to Japan. He wanted to drop several atomic bombs on North Korea.

This is why then and now we have civilian control over our military.