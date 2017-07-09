Don’t blur the line between legal and illegal immigration

I, as well as many others, followed President Donald Trump during his campaign and heard his promises. He always emphasized “illegal immigrants.”

Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File

In response to the July 2 column by Esther J. Cepeda, “Trump led mom to become a citizen”: Ms. Cepeda writes that “ultimately, all it took was a new president promising to do his best to rid the country of immigrants to get her to undertake the long, arduous process.”

