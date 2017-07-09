ad-fullscreen
Don’t blur the line between legal and illegal immigration

A. Kramer Las Vegas
July 8, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to the July 2 column by Esther J. Cepeda, “Trump led mom to become a citizen”: Ms. Cepeda writes that “ultimately, all it took was a new president promising to do his best to rid the country of immigrants to get her to undertake the long, arduous process.”

I, as well as many others, followed President Donald Trump during his campaign and heard his promises. He always emphasized “illegal immigrants.” Illegal, illegal, illegal. Why does Ms. Cepeda deliberately lie as to what he criticized?

 

