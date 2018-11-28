Don’t count Ruben Kihuen out just yet

Ruben Kihuen. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

It’s a mistake to count Rep. Ruben Kihuen out of politics, as the Review-Journal’s Saturday editorial does. The House Ethics Committee report found credible evidence of sexual misconduct by Rep. Kihuen and is damaging, but Nevadans are willing to give second chances. People have an inalienable right to reform, and the residents of Nevada’s 4th Congressional District will vote for him again if he runs — and he’d win.