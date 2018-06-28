Don’t encourage tax-and-spend politicians

In response to John E.M. D’Aura’s Saturday letter “Win-win,” if employers provided “free” meals to their employees, the IRS would deem that a taxable benefit. Remember that the IRS would tax the very air we breathe if it could somehow meter it.

It wasn’t always this way, but people keep electing tax-and-spend politicians who buy their votes with “free” stuff bought with our tax dollars. Then those who are elected appoint unaccountable bureaucrats who dream up more ways to spend our tax dollars. So much for government by the people.

We’re losing more freedoms every day. So support the Article 5 Convention of States so we taxpayers can take our country back from career politicians.