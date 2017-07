The Indian casinos in Southern California are the largest donors to lawmakers in that state. They want Californians to have a miserable ride home from Las Vegas.

I read with interest the Road Warrior column last Monday discussing the long needed widening of Interstate 15. Sadly, the real reason the interstate has not been widened was not discussed.

The Indian casinos in Southern California are the largest donors to lawmakers in that state. They want Californians to have a miserable ride home from Las Vegas. That’s the real reason. Elected politicians doing the bidding of large donors. Imagine that.