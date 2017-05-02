Don’t go backwards when it comes to protecting Nevada’s public lands

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

I read with dismay that President Donald Trump signed an executive order to “review” the past 20 years of national monument designations which will include Nevada’s Gold Butte.

Perhaps Mr. Trump needs to be reminded that more than 80 percent of Nevadans polled support the designation. He should know that 16 presidents, an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, have used the Antiquities Act to ensure protection for America’s wild places, and that the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld that use, despite controversy.

Certainly, this unnecessary review will reveal that the designations are the best way to ensure that these treasures will be maintained, unspoiled and pristine, for future generations.

I would think that the positives outweigh the negatives. If we are an America looking toward a better future, why would we want to take two steps back?