Don’t let Nevada turn into another California

Do the citizens of Nevada want end up living in another California? That is coming our way: The taxes, the homeless population, the housing situation, the overall cost of living — not to mention the overwhelming illegal population and the freebies (food stamps, housing, college tuition).

Do we really want Democrats to control the Nevada Legislature and Governor’s Mansion? That would surely turn us into exactly that.

We do not want to be California. California residents come to Nevada to get away from all that, and yet they continue to vote Democrat. Let’s make Nevada a red state.