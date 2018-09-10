Don’t like liberals or California government? Vote with your feet

George Pucine’s letter in last Wednesday’s Review-Journal, “Escaping California,” left me puzzled. If he wanted to live in a conservative environment, why didn’t he move to Utah, Idaho or Texas? If liberal political renderings are totally unacceptable to him, he could have moved to a different country where liberal ideas are against the law, like Russia or North Korea. Our country is a mix of political ideals. Trying to run away from political atmospheres that you disagree with is fine but don’t bring your left-hating ideals to my state and then slam what I appreciate here.