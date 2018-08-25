Don’t mess with the Oscars by adding a “popular” category

Please keep the Oscars as they were intended — for the appreciation of real cinema.

I’ve been a big fan of the Oscars since “The Godfather” won Best Picture in 1972. And now we hear they are adding a new category, Outstanding Popular Film, to help boost ratings. Please. The Oscars are supposed to be about the art of cinema, not the popularity of mediocre movies. That’s why they have the People’s Choice Awards and awards for every piece of crap in the world.

Please keep the Oscars as they were intended — for the appreciation of real cinema. “Black Panther” got its own reward — money. More money than you can imagine. Isn’t that enough? The best movie Netflix ever made was “Beast of No Nation.” It’s a true work of art. Do we really need to put them in the same awards show?

Keep the Oscars for the elitist community — you know, the people who enjoy Beethoven and Mark Twain. Not for the people who play video games. They have their own shows.