Don’t put Harry Reid’s name on the airport

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

McCarran out, Reid in? (Wednesday Review-Journal). What goes on in the mind of a politician? With one of the greatest names in the world — Las Vegas — who in their right mind would name an airport in one of the greatest cities in the world after a politician whom you may or may not like? This is not a good-old-boy competition. This is one of the world’s greatest destinations.

Please don’t let a politician make a great mistake in this regard. I’m proud to be a Las Vegan. Let the world know that. Let’s name our airport Las Vegas International, the name it really deserves.