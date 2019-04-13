An April 1 Review-Journal article reveals that Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Susan Collins have introduced legislation to establish a Smithsonian Women’s History Museum. Sen. Collins said, “Women have made invaluable contributions to the nation” and, “A museum recognizing these achievements and experiences is long overdue.”

No, senators. A solution to health care, a viable immigration policy, decent schools, repairing our infrastructure, balancing the budget, combating terrorism, solving an out-of-control drug problem, eliminating gang violence, creating jobs and career training for the future, funding clean air and water programs, addressing overcrowded prisons, political civility and respect for the laws … these things are “long overdue.”

So instead of creating monuments (at taxpayer expense) to make themselves feel good, perhaps getting off their senatorial behinds and actually doing something tangible for the good of the country is “long overdue.” Lead. Follow. Or get out of the way.