Letters

Door-to-door service for kids who could use a walk

Carolyn Boyle Las Vegas
September 8, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I live in a small subdivision, one block long by three blocks, in a very nice neighborhood. I notice the school bus picks up kids at their door. Childhood obesity is a huge problem. Can’t the kids even walk to the entry of the subdivision? It appears this door-to-door service is very common.

