Jonathan Scott of the Property Brothers TV show says to vote yes on Question 3.

Jonathan and Drew Scott, who star on the HGTV's "Property Brothers," relax in their Las Vegas home. (Tonya Harvey/Real Estate Millions)

Jonathan Scott of the Property Brothers TV show says to vote yes on Question 3. He also says in his commercial that he has seen the deregulation of power companies work. If this were true, why doesn’t he say where he saw it work?

Jonathan Scott is an actor, and actors get paid very well to sell a product, no matter how good it is. He is also a Canadian. Why would he be trying to sell us on deregulation?