Dreamer issue is now in the Democrats’ court

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
February 4, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In the spirit of bipartisanship and reaching across the aisle, President Donald Trump has offered a way to citizenship for approximately 1.8 million undocumented — i.e. illegal — immigrants referred to as DACA (Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals) individuals. This sort of action was nonexistent during the Obama administration, with its my way or the highway approach to legislation.

However, President Trump is a businessman. He has the intelligence to know that you have to give a little to get a little.

The real question: Are Democrats willing to accept this offer before Friday, when once again the government will run out of money? Will they continue to be the stubborn, obstinate individuals we have seen in the past, accepting nothing but outright amnesty and willing to shut down the government over this issue?

If so, anyone with a reasonable amount of intelligence will certainly know whom to blame. The ball is in the Democrats’ court, and the clock is ticking.

