Dreamers deserve some accomodation

But we’ve got to start getting tough on those who come to the country illegally

AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File

Most would agree that children brought into this country illegally by their parents breaking our laws in order to have a better life are not at fault. I’m sure that eventually they will be awarded U.S. citizenship, along with all the rewards and responsibilities that go along with being a citizen.

But if the parents are not penalized, this will happen again and again, just as it has happened in the past.

In order to get our immigration problem under control, those who flout our laws must be punished. Deportation doesn’t seem to have the right effect, as these lawbreakers just keep coming back. The rewards are just too great. I propose that anyone in this country be fined $5,000 for breaking the law the first time. Double this figure for habitual felons.

If this country doesn’t change from rewarding lawbreakers, we’re just encouraging more to come. Right now they have almost nothing to lose.