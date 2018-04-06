Drivers have an obligation to look for pedestrians, cyclists

You should look left, right and left again just before entering the intersection.

David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal @DavidGuzman1985

In response to the Tuesday letter “Be safe” from Charles Erreger on bicycles and traffic laws:

Does Mr. Erreger not recall reading the driver handbook when in training to get a permit to drive? Let me quote it exactly: “Intersections. When approaching an intersection, it is important to look in all directions. You should look left, right and left again just before entering the intersection.” In plain black-and-white text. A driver must look both directions before entering an intersection.

This suggestion is also part of the National Safety Council’s defensive driving course for adults. In fact, due to the numerous pedestrian fatalities on U.S. roads, they changed the wording for right turns. It used to suggest a driver turning right to look right first, then left, right and left one more time. They changed it back to mirror each state’s handbook. It is still a valid point to help avoid hitting a pedestrian or cyclist.

The tragedy of the local 9-year-old boy who lost his life was completely preventable, as stated by Metro. No matter what the child was doing on the sidewalk, that doesn’t affect the prescribed behavior of a motor vehicle. We must always assume there are pedestrians on both sides of the walkway and look accordingly.

Please, everyone, look both ways again and again. Lean forward to see beyond any blind spot if you have one. We drivers are the ones who can most affect the roadway fatalities in our cities.