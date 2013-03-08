Drove till vehicle was engulfed in flames

To the editor:

I read Tuesday first with amazement and then disbelief the story of how Henderson Police officer Justin Simo drove his taxpayer-paid-for SUV on the rim for “several miles” after experiencing a flat tire.

Is this department policy, to be in that much of a hurry not to stop and change the tire or await a tow? Does this vehicle not have a radio? Does officer Simo not have a cell phone? At the very least he would have ruined the tire and rim and it’s obvious that at the worst he totaled a vehicle along with all the equipment inside of it.

If this had been his personal vehicle would he have been so cavalier with the way he treated it? At the very least there should have been some sort of investigation or explanation as to why he was not given a field sobriety test as his actions are not those of a clear thinking person. Why was it obvious that he was not drunk?

DAVE DOBBINS

HENDERSON

High standards

To the editor:

As a retired law enforcement officer and former SWAT team member, I am quite concerned about the apparent lack of proper judgement and common sense exercised by Henderson Officer Simo.

While not all of the facts are known, I still would question how or why this officer with more than 10 years experience could make such stupid choices. His actions are an insult to the dedicated SWAT officers that serve across this country in situations that call for the highest standards of performance to “protect and serve.”

I hope that the City of Henderson after an appropriate internal investigation takes the proper action to uphold the high standards of professionalism demanded of law enforcement officers.

ROB TIBBETTS

LAS VEGAS

Give me five days

To the editor:

All this hoopla over the federal budget sequester is totally unnecessary. Give me two Congressional staffers familiar with the budgeting process, four people with high school math skills, and five working days. We will come up with a plan that will result in no layoffs, no furloughs, no reduction in security or defense capability, and no cuts in any public services of any kind. It will be easy and painless.

And in return for performing this noble public service, all I request in return is a measly $2 million honorarium. This is a bargain, not even one-tenth of 1 percent of the amount to be sequestered.

I shall be standing by, ready to serve.

JAMES MOLDENHAUER

NORTH LAS VEGAS

Spring ahead

To the editor:

In 1918 a bill was enacted to start Daylight Savings Time primarily to aid war production. All it did was to cause confusion twice a year; it didn’t help anything.

I had two neighbors in Washington who were farmers, and they never changed time because it affected their cows and chickens. The cows knew when they were supposed to give milk and the chickens knew when they should lay their eggs. Are the animals that much smarter than human beings?

I would support any state politician who introduced a bill to eliminate Daylight Savings Time. I say, get smart Nevada — like Hawaii, Alaska, Arizona and half of Indiana. Theoretically Indiana could have two families living across the street from each other in two different time zones.

If Nevada passed the law to eliminate DST I’d wager other states would follow suit.

I worked in the gaming business and twice a year some employees would come to work either an hour early or an hour late, depending on whether it was spring or fall.

SID GERING

LAS VEGAS

Medicaid expansion

To the editor:

As the owner of a family of multi-state businesses that employs almost 13,000 people, including more than 450 in Nevada, I’m a strong supporter of the decision being made by states to accept the increased federal funding that will be available to expand Medicaid eligibility in 2014.

I want to thank Governor Sandoval for including a plan to implement expanded Medicaid eligibility in his proposed budget.

In addition to providing valuable health care coverage to thousands of uninsured Nevadans, Medicaid expansion will directly benefit Nevada businesses by helping to reduce and contain the costs they incur for health insurance for their employees.

States that decide not to expand Medicaid, and reject the federal funds that will pay for most of it, are in essence making a choice to shift the future cost of the uncompensated health care that will be provided to those who remain uninsured to local businesses in the form of higher premiums.

In addition to the impact of uncompensated care, the cost of providing employer-sponsored health insurance to employees who would have been Medicaid eligible will be shifted to their employers if Medicaid expansion is not adopted.

I strongly urge the Nevada Legislature to support businesses by adopting the Governor’s Medicaid expansion proposal. It’s clearly a policy that will benefit Nevada workers and the people who employ them.

WILLIAM F. WOODY

MISSOULA, MT

The writer is the owner and chairman of the board of the Consumer Direct Family of Companies.

Local talent

To the editor:

The Clark County School District has two options. On the one hand they can dismiss the lesson that has been learned by doing a very costly national search for a new superintendent only two years ago. Or, on the other hand, they can hire in house. It already has a more than qualified candidate.

This veteran of CCSD for more than 24 years has served as a teacher, elementary school principal, middle school principal, academic manager, and most recently as the associate superintendent. Pat Skorkowsky is not only the right man for the job, but can greatly help this district in ways a hired outsider couldn’t.

The Clark County School District needs a drastic change if it wants to compete with the nation’s schools in academics while still battling our difficult dynamics. Mr. Skorkowsky has experienced the changes as well as climbed his way into his leadership with integrity, loyalty and hard work as well as a success in his pursuit in his passion — i.e., education in Southern Nevada.

Anyone who has been in this district for more than five years knows he is the right guy for the job. From the administrator to the teacher to the custodian, Pat has great rapport with them all. It is time for the Clark County School District to make one good decision to begin the domino effect into a greater future for this part of the nation.

ANDY STRANO

LAS VEGAS