Editorial ignores the different type of diabetes

In response to the May 26 editorial, “A tasty sugar pill,” in reference to Senate Bill 265:

I have no problem with this editorial, for the most part. However, the last paragraph states: “Instead of trying to score political points by attacking an easy target, lawmakers instead might focus on proven educational initiatives that can prevent the disease in the first place.” The “disease” being diabetes. Such a broad statement ignores the differences between the types of diabetes.

The most common is Type 2, which is a metabolic disorder that does not always require insulin as treatment. Usually other oral medications, diet and exercise are used to treat and manage the disease. There are far fewer people with Type 1 diabetes, which is an auto-immune disease. Treatment for Type 1 is only insulin therapy. There is no cure, and those with Type 1 will have to spend the rest of their lives injecting themselves with insulin just to stay alive. No amount of education, diet, lifestyle, or “magic potions” will cure those who have the disease, or prevent the manifestation of Type 1 diabetes in a person who is predisposed to it.