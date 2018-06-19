Editorial was an attack on teachers

Many groups lobby for tax money to help their causes

I am appalled by your Wednesday editorial “An Arizona highway robbery” that calls teachers advocating for more tax money for education muggers and thieves. You write, “How nice it must be to have the opportunity to simply vote yourself access to someone else’s money. Where is the moral distinction between this and outright theft?”

You add later that at least a mugger is honest enough to use a gun.

In our democracy, many folks in the business community promote and vote for tax breaks and tax money to help their causes. Yet you have little to say except that tax breaks for businesses are good and tax hikes are probably bad. I get that. You are a very conservative leaning editorial board.

But have you no morals? I see this attack on teachers (underpaid and loaded by enormous school loans) as sickening and disgusting.