Eligibility for HOV lanes at issue

AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

High-occupancy lanes were created to encourage carpool in order to curb emissions and save fuel. The federal government gives highway funds to states that develop HOV lanes.

Usage of HOV lanes is restricted to cars that contain more than one person, even if the second person is a child who is not of driving age. Underage children should not be considered when determining HOV status because there is no emission or energy savings. If this were enforced in Las Vegas, there would be virtually no one in the HOV lanes. It would be nice to have this unjust benefit to parents removed.