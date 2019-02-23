Elizabeth Warren’s bleak picture at odds with the facts

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren stated during her Las Vegas swing that “America is not working for working Americans.” Really?

In the past two years unemployment has decreased, black and Hispanic unemployment is the lowest in history, millions have come off food stamps, home ownership has increased, small business optimism is the highest ever, median family income is up and the stock market is up. Manufacturing jobs are growing at a 714 percent faster clip under President Donald Trump than over a similar time under former President Barack Obama.

I guess Warren’s definition of “working Americans” applies to government employees. This economic good news may be bad news for the senator who must run on something other than promising more giveaways. I would think that America is working for working Americans but, hey, I am not running for president.