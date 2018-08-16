Energy choice a boon to large corporations

The latest ad for “Yes on 3” is an example of the arrogance, smugness and hubris of big capital. Supporters of this fall’s Question 3 actually throw in our face how much money three of Nevada’s biggest corporations have saved by dumping NV Energy and taking their massive buying power into an open market. Anybody out there think that’s how it is going to work for us? It isn’t.

The ad goes on to say “No on 3” is financed by NV Energy to protect its monopoly. Of course it is, but that’s just a diversion by the yes group. The real question the people of this state need to decide is: Does NV Energy deserve its monopoly? Has the company, with oversight by the Public Utilities Commission, done its job of delivering electricity to the people at a reasonable price per kilowatt-hour? The kwh rate on my current NV Energy bill is 3 percent lower than it was at the same time in 2013 and 5.5 percent lower than in 2010.

The company, at the prodding of the Legislature, has invested billions in renewable energy and plans to invest even more, which is probably why environmental groups have joined the “No on 3” coalition.

There is absolutely no doubt Question 3 is a boon to the biggest corporations and their bottom lines. But for the citizens of Nevada, for small-business people and for retirees, it is a corporate hustle written into the Constitution.