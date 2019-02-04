Energy Secretary Rick Perry is Nevada’s Public Enemy No. 1

Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times/TNS

Now that the Department of Energy has declared nuclear-waste war on Nevada with a state-opposed delivery of plutonium 100 miles from Las Vegas, should Energy Secretary Rick Perry be known in these parts as Vladimir Pluton?

Mr. Perry committed a memorable gaffe when during a 2011 GOP primary debate he forgot Energy as one of three Cabinet departments he wanted eliminated. Now, ironically, he runs the department. But this is more than an oops moment. Mr. Perry better remember to show up at what should be a congressional inquiry.