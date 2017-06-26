Energy secretary Rick Perry is nuts to suggest interim storage in the Silver State

The north portal of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Sam Morris on Twitter @sammorrisRJ

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said we have a “moral obligation” to deal with nuclear waste, and that it is time to stop kicking “the can down the road” and to consider interim storage in Nevada (Wednesday Review-Journal).

Nevada is the second most earthquake-prone state in the country, so we have no business even considering nuclear waste storage here. We can’t even seem to get a pipeline installed without leaks … and you think we Nevadans want to take a chance and store this danger here?

Texas has a ton of barren land, so I suggest Mr. Perry accepts his “moral obligation” and stores this dangerous material in his home state of Texas.