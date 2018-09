The name of the paper should be changed to the Las Vegas Raiders Journal. More articles are regularly written about a bad football team from California than articles about our community.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden replies to media questions at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Serious crime, awful homelessness, terrible air quality, bad schools, domestic violence and a lack of physicians plague our Las Vegas Valley.