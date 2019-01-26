Environmental virtue run amok in California

Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

California’s Pacific Gas & Electric is undergoing massive lawsuits in relation to the recent wildfires in the state. Such lawsuits will, in all likelihood, bankrupt the company. At issue is PG&E’s “negligence” for failing to properly maintain its electrical lines, a primary suspect in the ignition of the fires.

It has also been widely corroborated that the extent and intensity of the fires were due in no small amount to the unabated growth of underbrush and other related foliage. By then-Gov. Jerry Brown’s reluctant admission, the state government failed to properly and proactively manage its forests.

Why, then, is the liberal California governor and government not named in the lawsuit for their gross negligence? While we’re at it, why are the environmentalists not screaming about the massive amounts of carbon pollutants pumped into the atmosphere as a result of these fires? Could it be that to do so would run counter to the California government’s image as a champion for the environment?