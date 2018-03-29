Environmentalists all ove the map when it comes to energy

I suppose we could consider going back to the horse and buggy for transportation, but then PETA would be up in arms over animal cruelty.

I enjoyed reading your Saturday editorial, “Blowin’ in the wind.” This whole energy thing is getting so confusing. I mean, the liberals hate fossil fuels — oil, coal, gas — and love renewables such as solar and wind. That’s fine. So we build wind farms and solar plants, yet here come the environmentalists screaming we’re killing too many birds and destroying too much public land.

So what’s it going to be?

Fossil fuels create smog and contribute to climate change. Renewables kill birds and destroy public land. I suppose we could consider going back to the horse and buggy for transportation, but then PETA would be up in arms over animal cruelty.