Escaping California’s smug liberals

(Getty)

I would like to thank Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks for his Friday column, which provided a timely and appropriate response to the Las Vegas Sun’s editorial denigrating the people of Nevada as having an agenda toward Californians living here. My wife and I moved here from California 23 years ago when we saw the decline of common sense emanating from the liberal legislature in the state.

Indeed, it’s only gotten worse: a train to nowhere costing nearly $80 billion, communities overrun by druggies, homeless and illegal immigrants, high taxes, crumbling infrastructure, sanctuary cities, openly liberal colleges and professors and smug liberals running the state.

Apparently, the liberal editorial staff of the Sun seems to see none of the obvious flaws in what many, many years ago used to be a desired place to live and raise a family. No wonder some in our Nevada community call the Sun “New York Times Junior” for the amount of its print material and columnists it uses to fill its pages. Kudos to Mr. Joecks for calling them out. We don’t want to be California East, ever.