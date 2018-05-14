It was very disappointing to see in Wednesday’s news that the ethanol being blended into our gasoline supply will increase from the current mix of 10 percent to 15 percent. This will further reduce our gas mileage with no improvement in net CO2 emissions. This will punish us all to benefit only the corn ethanol industry and the politicians who support it, and we should avoid using the new blend when it shows up at gas stations.
Ethanol in our gasoline does nothing to reduce emissions
A sop to a powerful lobby
May 13, 2018 - 9:00 pm