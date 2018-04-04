Evidence of Christ’s resurrection isn’t quite so clear

While I applaud Victor Joecks on his religious faith, his claim of “evidence of Easter” is a bit absurd (Sunday column).

While I applaud Victor Joecks on his religious faith, his claim of “evidence for Easter” is a bit absurd (Sunday Review-Journal). He writes that original manuscripts are supporting evidence that “Julius Caesar conquered the Gaels” and “Plato wrote philosophy.” He then writes that there is a “greater track record for the accurate transmittal of the books depicting the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

For some readers, it may be a bit problematic that his proof of resurrection violates the laws of physics, biology and physiology, while the Plato and Caesar examples do not.