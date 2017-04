Sen. Bernie Sanders. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

When Bernie Sanders complained that one-tenth of 1 percent of Americans have as much wealth as the 90 percent of Americans on the bottom, he’s actually saying this is not fair. I was about 9 years old when I found out that life isn’t fair.

Get real, Bernie, and stop trying to take earned money from the working Americans to give to the people who don’t or can’t work.