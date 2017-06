Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

In your recent review of Brian Sandoval and the 2017 legislative session, you forgot to add to the “winners” column those who own businesses such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Carl’s Jr., Taco Bell, Del Taco, El Pollo Loco, Jack in the Box, KFC, Subway, Chipotle, Denny’s, Domino’s and on and on and on.

The thousands of minimum wage earners were the big losers.