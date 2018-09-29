FBI must investigate Kavanaugh allegations

It’s the only way to get to the bottom of this

Brett Kavanaugh. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook, File)

Michelle Malkin is absolutely correct when she says that to simply believe women when they allege sexual misconduct or assault is simply baloney (Tuesday commentary). So is the position to just believe men.

She is also spot on when she says we must believe the evidence. To say that so and so is an upright guy who would never do such a thing is not evidence. To be interviewed on TV and tell the viewers that you have never done such a thing is not evidence.

This is why failing to have the FBI conduct a serious investigation into the allegations made about Brett Cavanaugh is such a big issue. The failure to look for supporting evidence leaves the accusations and denials as just that — statements which do not support anything.

Anyone who wants to keep our Supreme Court free from serious stain will support full investigation of the charges.