Federal judge’s order on DACA makes little sense

It is illegal for our president to not extend an illegal order. Really?

In response to the Feb. 18 wire service story, “Immigrants’ cases on fast track”:

I was struck by a statement made by U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco. In response to a judge’s ruling in a San Francisco federal court, Mr. Francisco said, “The district court’s unprecedented order requires the government to sanction indefinitely an ongoing violation of federal law being committed by nearly 700,000 aliens.” Nobody disputes that they are here illegally.

The way I understand this is that the previous president issued an executive order — which many legal scholars say was illegal in the first place — to allow illegals to stay (under DACA) until a certain date. The current president is not going to cancel this order. He just didn’t extend it.

So let me get this straight. A federal judge has ruled that it is illegal for our president to not extend an illegal order. Really? The U.S. Supreme Court has said it may weigh in on this. Let’s hope the justices do so, quickly.