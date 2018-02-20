Federal prosecutors have some nerve trying to get judge to reconsider Bundy decision

Cliven Bundy. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

In response to your Feb. 8 article, “Judge urged to reconsider Bundy decision”:

Let me get this clear. On Jan. 14, the Review-Journal reported that federal prosecutors deceived a federal judge, repeatedly ignored the law and failed to provide the defense with evidence that could have harmed the government’s case.

Now, I read that those same prosecutors are asking a judge to reconsider her decision to dismiss the charges against rancher Cliven Bundy. As I remember it, Judge Gloria Navarro cited flagrant misconduct by prosecutors and put it in the record that this case cannot be tried again.

Shame on these prosecutors who deceived the courts by withholding evidence that could have helped clear Mr. Bundy. To these prosecutors, I say leave Cliven Bundy and his family alone.