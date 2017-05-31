Federal prosecutors shouldn’t have blank checks

After reading in the May 24 Review-Journal how more than $1 million in taxpayer money had been spent on lawyers in the Bundy case, I was shocked to learn that doesn’t even include how much the U.S. Department of Justice has spent. They would not comment when asked.

That same day, the Review-Journal featured another story about a local attorney claiming to be the victim of a witch hunt. Also we read about all the illegal wiretapping and surveillance being done by our local and federal agencies. Who oversees them and and why are they not being held accountable for their actions?

It’s time the taxpayers stop the blank checks.