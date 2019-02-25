Feel-good gun laws never work

OK, let’s do something about gun violence. Why don’t we stop prescribing so many anti-depressants, which the majority of mass shooters are on?

But we can’t talk about that because it makes the issue much more complicated and Big Pharma gives billions in campaign contributions. So let’s just pass useless feel-good laws like more background checks and blame the NRA.

I still can’t seem to find any mass shooter who was an NRA member, but almost all of them passed a background check or stole the gun from their parents.